Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 28,713 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,713 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 91.67.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 38.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 33.46 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.