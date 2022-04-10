Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 12,597 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

