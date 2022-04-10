Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 10,592 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

