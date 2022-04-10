Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.85. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

