Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.80 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,908,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after buying an additional 194,730 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.39.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $195.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 191.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

