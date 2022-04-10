Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 206.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.