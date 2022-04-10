Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,641 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:UNM opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

