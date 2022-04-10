RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.17. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts forecast that RLX Technology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

