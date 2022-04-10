Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.12. 739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

