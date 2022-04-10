Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $33,360.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00081081 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

