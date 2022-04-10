Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 5.92 and last traded at 5.93. 5,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 540,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.22.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.