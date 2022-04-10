RFG Advisory LLC Sells 9,297 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after buying an additional 196,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,169,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $99.39 and a 52-week high of $108.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

