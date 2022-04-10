RFG Advisory LLC Sells 816 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 168.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $138.80. 582,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average is $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.