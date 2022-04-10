RFG Advisory LLC Sells 675 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

ES traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,022. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.