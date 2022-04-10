RFG Advisory LLC Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.85. 246,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.52 and a 1-year high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.