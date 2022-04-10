RFG Advisory LLC Sells 183 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

O traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

