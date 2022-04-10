RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYHG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

HYHG stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,575 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.