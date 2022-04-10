RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 75,262 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,262 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of National CineMedia worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 84,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National CineMedia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,535. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

