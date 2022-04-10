RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.94. 6,182,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,918,993. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

