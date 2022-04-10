RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.98. 1,168,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,557. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

