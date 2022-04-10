RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,860,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.23. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

