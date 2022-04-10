RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.80.

NFLX stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.88. 4,025,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

