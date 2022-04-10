RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.24. The stock had a trading volume of 503,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,794. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

