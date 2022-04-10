RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,292,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,761,000 after acquiring an additional 732,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 11,873.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 724,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 718,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,470. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $58.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

