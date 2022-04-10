RFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,220 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

