RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.02. 22,138,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,223,648. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

