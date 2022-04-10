REX American Resources Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of REX American Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Financial also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

REX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $506.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

