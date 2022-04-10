Reviewing Vaccitech (VACC) & The Competition

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vaccitech to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Vaccitech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vaccitech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccitech $270,000.00 -$51.36 million -1.73 Vaccitech Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.72

Vaccitech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vaccitech. Vaccitech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vaccitech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccitech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaccitech Competitors 6002 20510 42907 854 2.55

Vaccitech currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 360.86%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.74%. Given Vaccitech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vaccitech is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccitech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccitech -7,489.73% -25.01% -17.97% Vaccitech Competitors -4,344.30% -115.24% -11.47%

Summary

Vaccitech competitors beat Vaccitech on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vaccitech (Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Its prophylactic programs include VTP-400, which is in preclinical stage for the prevention of herpes zoster or shingles; VTP-500 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the prevention of Middle East respiratory syndrome; and Vaxzevria, a prophylactic vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech Rx Limited and changed its name to Vaccitech plc in March 2021. Vaccitech plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

