Reviewing Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.66, indicating that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CleanSpark and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.25%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -0.18% 3.40% 3.24% Sharing Economy International -1,636.88% N/A -81.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $49.44 million 8.73 -$21.81 million ($0.07) -148.69 Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 128.26 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc. provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets. This segment also offers microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions comprising mPulse and mVoult, which are control platforms that enables integration and optimization of multiple energy sources; Canvas, a middleware for grid operators and aggregators to administrate load shifting programs; Plaid, a middleware for controls and Internet-of-Things products companies to participate in load shifting programs; and mVSO, an energy modeling software for internal microgrid design, as well as owns gasification energy technologies for various applications, such as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. In addition, it provides design, software development, and other technology-based consulting services; data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Sharing Economy International (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops a mobile app, Autocap, which allows users to create an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

