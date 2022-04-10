Reviewing OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) & Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get OI alerts:

This table compares OI and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI N/A -93.31% -5.99% Nuvera Communications 18.61% 10.39% 5.81%

OI has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OI and Nuvera Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $1.80 billion 0.02 -$2.04 billion N/A N/A Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.61 $12.25 million $2.35 8.94

Nuvera Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OI and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats OI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OI (Get Rating)

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services. In addition, the company engages in the investment management activities, as well as raising funds in the international market. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

About Nuvera Communications (Get Rating)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.