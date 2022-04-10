Reviewing Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) & AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Harley-Davidson and AEA-Bridges Impact, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 1 2 7 0 2.60 AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus price target of $52.66, suggesting a potential upside of 38.94%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harley-Davidson and AEA-Bridges Impact’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.34 billion 1.08 $650.02 million $4.20 9.02 AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and AEA-Bridges Impact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 12.66% 30.27% 6.16% AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment consists of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

