Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.