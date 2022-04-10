Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.15. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 12,386 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 184.22% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

