Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

