Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

REPL stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $918.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Replimune Group by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

