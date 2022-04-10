Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

