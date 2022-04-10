REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Head to Head Analysis

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares REE Automotive and Icahn Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 62,265.28 -$505.33 million N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises $11.33 billion 1.38 -$518.00 million ($2.15) -24.75

REE Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for REE Automotive and Icahn Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 379.59%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57% Icahn Enterprises -5.10% -5.32% -1.85%

Volatility and Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Icahn Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Its Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family homes and residential units; and golf and club operations. This segment also engages in hotel and timeshare resort operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

