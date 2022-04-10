Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.76. The company has a market cap of £3.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 38.58, a current ratio of 38.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Red Emperor Resources Company Profile (LON:RMP)
