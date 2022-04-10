Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$9.48 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

REAL opened at C$5.04 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$18.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of C$394.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.78.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

