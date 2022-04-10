Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

