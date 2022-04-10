Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PINS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

