Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,639 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 600,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in New Relic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $15,639,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in New Relic by 248,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.78. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

