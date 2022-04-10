Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $328,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in FOX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1,315.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $49,925,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 20,059.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after buying an additional 1,304,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

