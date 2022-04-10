Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 931 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

