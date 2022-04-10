Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 410 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $323.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.92.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

