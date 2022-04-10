Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 30,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $30.71 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Tri-Continental news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of Tri-Continental stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

