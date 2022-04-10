Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 54.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Synovus Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

