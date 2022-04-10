Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 234,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $711,000.

BST opened at $41.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $61.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

