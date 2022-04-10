Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

