Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.